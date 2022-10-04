Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7,172.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 774,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,167,000 after purchasing an additional 763,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 204,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $193.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.94 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

