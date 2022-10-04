Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $352,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,169,000 after purchasing an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $110.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.52. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GPN shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

