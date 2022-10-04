Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAK. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TAK shares. Cowen upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE TAK opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.71. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. Equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.