Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $385,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,148 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,527 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 218,119 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $2,859,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 7.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

