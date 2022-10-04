Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,874 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

