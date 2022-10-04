Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 778 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 761,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

IWM stock opened at $169.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

