Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,678.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,908.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,019.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.22 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

