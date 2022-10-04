Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,973 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 158,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSO opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.07.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.8062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSO. UBS Group raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $894.67.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

