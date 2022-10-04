Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 417,731 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 107,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 442,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,485 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average is $102.46. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $116.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

