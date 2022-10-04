Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,183 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 341,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 433,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,681 shares of company stock worth $537,294. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

