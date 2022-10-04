Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 3.6% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 3.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in argenx by 53.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 27,240 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX opened at $350.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.86. argenx SE has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $403.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.18.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.76) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.31.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

