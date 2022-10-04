Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,199 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

FMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

