Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 94,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 148,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

