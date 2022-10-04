Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. abrdn plc grew its stake in Ameresco by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,136,000 after acquiring an additional 291,408 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,596,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,953,000 after buying an additional 232,219 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,969,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 887,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after buying an additional 135,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price target on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

