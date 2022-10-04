American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,092,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,640 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

