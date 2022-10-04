American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 27,456 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 17,446 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,819 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,344 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average of $160.19. The firm has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

