American Shiba Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,965.00 (USHIBA)

American Shiba (USHIBA) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. American Shiba has a market capitalization of $808,851.00 and $8,965.00 worth of American Shiba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, American Shiba has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One American Shiba coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

American Shiba Coin Profile

American Shiba launched on May 11th, 2021. American Shiba’s total supply is 96,831,326,517,013,900 coins. The official website for American Shiba is americanshiba.com. The Reddit community for American Shiba is https://reddit.com/r/Americanshiba. American Shiba’s official Twitter account is @ShibaUshiba and its Facebook page is accessible here.

American Shiba Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “American Shiba (USHIBA) is an Ethereum-based meme token with a deflationary supply. It aims to become the American version of SHIBA.USHIBA is 100% community-owned. Everyone who holds USHIBA is part of a growing community that believes in decentralization and charity causes. You have a voice in deciding the directions and missions of the community. On the financial side, USHIBA holders receive a 2% redistribution that comes from each transaction.Telegram”

