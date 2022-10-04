AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $117.55 on Thursday. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

