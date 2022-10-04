Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Amex Exploration Trading Up 6.4 %

OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Amex Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

