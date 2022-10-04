Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $111,588.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 889,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,222.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $111,588.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,875 shares of company stock valued at $504,594 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.89. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.12 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.