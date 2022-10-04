Amon Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Amon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Amon has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $14,296.94 and approximately $3.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Amon

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Buying and Selling Amon

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes.”

