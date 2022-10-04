Amon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $14,296.94 and approximately $3.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amon has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Amon

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Buying and Selling Amon

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

