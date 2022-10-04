Analysts Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) PT at $9.67

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.56 on Thursday. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in CommScope by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,172,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,527 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter worth $377,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $10,826,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

