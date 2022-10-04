Analysts Set DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target at $1,500.00

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,497.50.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,470.00 to 1,460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39. DSV A/S has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $122.78. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

