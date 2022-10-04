Analysts Set Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Price Target at GBX 2,654.20

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,654.20 ($32.07).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,855 ($22.41) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 1,310 ($15.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of £516.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,695.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,445.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,363.78. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,066 ($12.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,702.02 ($32.65).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.