Analysts Set Informa plc (LON:INF) Target Price at GBX 701.25

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.25 ($8.47).

INF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.76) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Informa from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Informa Stock Down 0.4 %

LON:INF opened at GBX 517.20 ($6.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3,448.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 561.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 562.76. Informa has a one year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.56) and a one year high of GBX 628 ($7.59).

Informa Cuts Dividend

About Informa

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

