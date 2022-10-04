Analysts Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) PT at $275.00

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.48. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $180.16 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

