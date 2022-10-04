Analysts Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target at $95.21

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 15.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in PACCAR by 2.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,802,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 266.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR stock opened at $86.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.