Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) PT at $92.33

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.33.
POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Post Stock Up 2.5 %
Post stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.56.
Post
– Get Rating
) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Post by 101.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,398,000 after buying an additional 1,356,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Post by 16.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after buying an additional 391,944 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter worth $26,200,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Post by 23.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after buying an additional 336,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Post by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after buying an additional 267,180 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Post Company Profile
(Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
