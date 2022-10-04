Analysts Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) PT at $69.90

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of analysts have commented on PEG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PEG opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,191 shares of company stock worth $799,841. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,015,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,503,000 after purchasing an additional 121,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

