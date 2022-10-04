Analysts Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) PT at $36.56

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.02. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

