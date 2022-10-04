Analysts Set UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Target Price at $586.40

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $586.40.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $515.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $482.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $384.76 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.07 and a 200-day moving average of $513.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

