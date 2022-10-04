Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vonovia (VNA)

Vonovia (ETR: VNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/28/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €30.00 ($30.61) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/28/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €38.20 ($38.98) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/28/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €36.50 ($37.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/28/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €40.00 ($40.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/22/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €38.20 ($38.98) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/16/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €38.20 ($38.98) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/16/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €34.00 ($34.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/16/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €50.00 ($51.02) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/2/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €48.00 ($48.98) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/18/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €44.50 ($45.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €22.73 ($23.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. Vonovia SE has a one year low of €20.29 ($20.70) and a one year high of €54.54 ($55.65). The company’s fifty day moving average is €27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

