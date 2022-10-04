Analyzing Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -22.07% -18.22% Embark Technology N/A -82.66% -44.17%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Embark Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aurora Innovation and Embark Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.62%. Embark Technology has a consensus price target of $233.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2,879.99%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Embark Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 32.43 -$755.45 million N/A N/A Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million N/A N/A

Embark Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embark Technology has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Embark Technology beats Aurora Innovation on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Embark Technology

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.