Analyzing Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) and Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Connect Biopharma and Design Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Connect Biopharma and Design Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connect Biopharma 0 1 2 0 2.67 Design Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33

Connect Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,693.89%. Design Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.40%. Given Connect Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Connect Biopharma is more favorable than Design Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Connect Biopharma has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Design Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

27.2% of Connect Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Design Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Connect Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Design Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Connect Biopharma and Design Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connect Biopharma N/A N/A -$204.97 million N/A N/A Design Therapeutics $230,000.00 3,967.22 -$35.53 million ($0.92) -17.77

Design Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Connect Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Connect Biopharma and Design Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connect Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Design Therapeutics N/A -13.49% -13.18%

Summary

Design Therapeutics beats Connect Biopharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Its products also comprise CBP-307, a small molecule modulator of sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor 1, a regulator of T cell mobilization out of lymph nodes into the periphery that is in Phase II for the treatment of autoimmune-related inflammation diseases; CBP-174, a small molecule histamine receptor 3 antagonist for oral administration, which is in a preclinical stage to treat chronic itch associated with skin inflammation; and CBP-233, a preclinical stage humanized antibody against interleukin-33, a cytokine involved in T helper 2 inflammation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Taicang, China.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc. a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs. It is also developing GeneTAC product candidate portfolio for the treatment of other nucleotide repeat expansion-driven monogenic diseases, such as Fragile X syndrome, spinocerebellar ataxias, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, Huntington disease, and spinobulbar muscular atrophy. Design Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

