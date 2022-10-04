Analyzing Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) & Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) and Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and Immix Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prometheus Biosciences $3.13 million 784.10 -$90.19 million ($3.15) -19.05 Immix Biopharma N/A N/A -$24.38 million N/A N/A

Immix Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prometheus Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prometheus Biosciences -1,700.51% -54.91% -46.94% Immix Biopharma N/A -210.29% -180.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and Immix Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.2% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Immix Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of Immix Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Prometheus Biosciences and Immix Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prometheus Biosciences 0 0 10 0 3.00 Immix Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $61.30, indicating a potential upside of 2.17%. Given Prometheus Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prometheus Biosciences is more favorable than Immix Biopharma.

Summary

Prometheus Biosciences beats Immix Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease. The company also develops PR600, an anti-tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1100, an anti-cytokine receptor mAb for IBD and other immune-mediated diseases; PR1800, an anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD. It has a diagnostics development and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; co-development and manufacturing agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH; license agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and strategic collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Precision IBD, Inc. and changed its name to Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. in October 2019. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease. It has a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with BeiGene Ltd. for a combination Phase 1b clinical trial in solid tumors of IMX-110 and anti-PD-1 Tislelizumab. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

