Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANDHF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

