Anime Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $37,897.00 (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Anime Token has a total market cap of $60,858.01 and $37,897.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anime Token has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One Anime Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001755 BTC.
- ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Anime Token
ANI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Anime Token
