ANIVERSE Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANIVERSE has a market cap of $34.96 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.20 or 0.99911599 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00052095 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00078443 BTC.

ANIVERSE Profile

ANIVERSE (ANV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ANIVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

