ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

ANSYS Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $221.44 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.66 and its 200 day moving average is $263.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 93,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

