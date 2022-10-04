ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.33.
NASDAQ ANSS opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $221.44 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.66 and its 200 day moving average is $263.47.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 93,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
