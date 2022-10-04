ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,177,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 12,870,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121,773.0 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.
About ANTA Sports Products
