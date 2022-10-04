ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,177,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 12,870,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121,773.0 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

