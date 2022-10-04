Anyswap Price Tops $12.30 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $12.30 or 0.00060398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $123,000.00 and approximately $572,728.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

