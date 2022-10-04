Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $57.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.
APEMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aperam from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Aperam Stock Performance
OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $24.31 on Friday. Aperam has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.
Aperam Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
