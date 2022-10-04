ApeSwap Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $1.27 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004645 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.91 or 0.01619043 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

BANANA is a coin. It launched on February 14th, 2021. ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. The Reddit community for ApeSwap Finance is https://reddit.com/r/Apeswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeSwap is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that offers a full suite of tools to explore and engage with decentralized finance opportunities. Using the products within our DeFi Hub, users and partners can tap into this new wave of financial innovation in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible way. Users can Swap between different cryptocurrency tokens on BNB Chain and Polygon using the decentralized exchange or Provide liquidity for cryptocurrency token pairs to facilitate swapping and receive liquidity provider (LP) tokens that earn trading fees (liquidity mining). Users can also Stake BANANA or GNANA in Staking Pools to earn tokens from partner projects or Stake LP tokens in Yield Farms to earn BANANA. Telegram | Medium | Discord | Reddit | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

