apM Coin (APM) Market Cap Reaches $54.85 Million

apM Coin (APM) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 60.5% against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market cap of $54.85 million and $15.92 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com.

apM Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

