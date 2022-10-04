Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $648,559.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00085772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00064156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00030297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007855 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

