Apollon Limassol Hits 1-Day Volume of $296,766.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $544,579.37 and $296,766.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00008297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00086819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00065465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00030662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007679 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

