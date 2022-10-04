Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 10.3% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $924,000. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in Apple by 20.1% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 62,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.6% in the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.