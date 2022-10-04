April (APRIL) Price Reaches $0.0449 on Top Exchanges

April (APRIL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, April has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One April coin can now be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. April has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $14,231.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About April

April was first traded on April 19th, 2021. April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins. April’s official website is apriloracle.com. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling April

According to CryptoCompare, “April is a blockchain based project which builds Decentralized Applications (Dapps) where users earn rewards by playing games based on real-world events. A real-world event could be a football match played between two countries. Real-world event games are powered by our decentralized identity technologies.Telegram Docs”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as April directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade April should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase April using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

