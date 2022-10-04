APY.Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $564,331.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $564,331.00 and $1,986.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance.

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

